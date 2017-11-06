Atlanta vs. Tampa Liquid Luxury Lounge

liquid3 Atlanta vs. Tampa Liquid Luxury Lounge

Join V-103, The People’s Station, as we put on the most lit Tailgate party at our new location at  Northside Drive & Rhodes Street next to Vine City MARTA station as Atlanta takes on Tampa Bay at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday, November 26th, 2017 from 11:00am to Kickoff.  Join V-103 as we turn it all the way up at Northside drive and Rhodes Street with the Liquid Luxury Lounge presented by Courvoisier and Effen Vodka!

*LIMITED TO THE FIRST 500 REGISTRANTS AS OF 5PM on 11/22/17*

*MUST BE 21 OR OLDER TO REGISTER OR YOU WILL BE DENIED ENTRY*

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live