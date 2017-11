By Scott T. Sterling

Atlanta hip-hop was well represented on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (Nov. 14) when musical guest Gucci Mane welcomed Migos to the stage.

Well, most of Migos, anyway. Mane was joined by Quavo and Takeoff for a rousing rendition of their joint hit, “I Get the Bag.” Offset did not make an appearance.

Watch the performance, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.