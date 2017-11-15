Chance the Rapper Leads ‘SNL’ Dance-Off in New Promo

By Scott T. Sterling
Chance just wants to dance.
With Chance the Rapper set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend (Nov. 18), the show has released a new promo featuring the rapper asking cast member Beck Bennett how he’ll be ready in time for the show.
When Bennett tells Chance that “Usually, I just dance a little bit,” the pair break into a spirited dance routine and are soon joined by other members of the cast for a fun dressing room dance party.
Longtime cast member Kenan Thompson walks by and see the wild scene, ending the clip with a clever punchline.
Eminem will be the musical guest on the Nov. 18 show.
Check out the promo below.