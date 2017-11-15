Casting Call for 11/15 – 22….What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong Story – 1960’s Period Piece)

* Seeking Men (All Ethnicities) to portray “NASA Ground Crew” 20yrs & Older

* Must have short hair, or is OK w/a haircut / Clean Shaven / No visible Tattoos/Piercing

* Fitting: TBA…Shoots: Dec. 4th (in Juliette, Ga. / Please look up before submitting)

* Put “Ground Pad” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong Story – 1960’s Period Piece)

* CANNOT BE AFRAID OF HEIGHTS // if hired, you’ll be on scaffolding next to the Shuttle! // It’s VERY SAFE, but if you get vertigo from looking down, don’t submit.

* Men (All Ethnicities) to portray NASA workers on Launch Pad 20yrs & Older

* Must have short hair, or is OK w/a haircut / Clean Shaven / No visible Tattoos/Piercing

* Fitting: TBA…Shoots: Dec. 5th (in Juliette, Ga. // Please look up before submitting)

* Put “Launch Pad” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Ozark” (Netflix) OzarkExtras@TSCasting.com

* Caucasian Newborn Twins (Girls, Boys, Combo) 2 Weeks – 2 Months Old

* Shoots early December – So if you’re pregnant w/twins, they wanna hear from you.

* Put “Newborn Twins” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” November Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Casting TaylorMade

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* Seeking: Older Guys & Girls who still look like High School & College Students

* All Ethnicities 18 – 30yrs

* Put “High School/College Student” in Subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* Seeking LOTS of Latino Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Latino Women, or Latino Man” in Subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(SECURITY GUARDS – Fresh Faces Needed)

* Caucasian & Hispanic Men/Women to portray Security Guards @ World Political Event

* People w/Real Life Experience are encouraged to apply…. 18 – 55yrs

* Fitting: TBA — Shoots: Monday Nov. 20th

* Put “Metal Detector” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(BYSTANDERS – Fresh Faces Needed)

* Males & Females to portray Pedestrians outside of a World Political Event

* All Ethnicities 18 – 75yrs

* Fitting: TBA — Shoots: Monday Nov. 20th

* Put “Crosswalk” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(United Nations Delegates)

* Men & Women to portray Delegates of Foreign Nations (All Ethnicities) 18 – 65yrs

* Fittings: TBA….Shoots: Monday Nov. 20th

* Put “DELEGATION” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(REPORTERS / NEWSPEOPLE)

* Men & Women to portray Political Reporters (All Ethnicities) 18 – 55yrs

* Fittings: TBA….Shoots: Monday Nov. 20th

* Put “BREAKING NEWS” in subject line.

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) BlackLightningExtras@gmail.com

(Fresh Faces Please)

* Caucasian Men of All Shapes & Sizes to portray Protesters. 28 – 50yrs

* Shoots: Tomorrow / Thursday Nov. 14th

* Put “White Anarchist” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (Film) Macatl@CentralCasting.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* Seeking a REAL (Zydeco Style) Jazz Band

* Also (Non-Musical) Street Performers: Acrobats, Juggler, contortionist, living statues, etc

* Put “Jazz Band, or Street Performer” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Good Girls” (TV) GoodGirls@CentralCasting.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* Seeking Young Girls & Boys — All Ethnicities 10 – 14yrs

* Put “Young Girl, or Young Boy” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Originals” (TV) Mhc.originals@gmail.com

* Older Guys & Girls who still look like High School Students

* You can’t be booked as Student if you’re a core “Vampire, Werewolf, Witch”

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “High School Student” in Subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

* Seeking 100+ Men, Women, Kids (8-17yrs), and Families for BIG Upcoming Scene

* Shoots: Wednesday Nov. 29th (in Fayetteville)

* Put “Man, Woman, or Family for BIG Scene” in Subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

* Seeking: Older Guys & Girls who still look like High School & College Students

* All Ethnicities 18 – 25yrs

* Put “Hispanic Man or Woman” in Subject line

Destination Casting

“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtras@gmail.com

* Men & Women to portray Reporters/Cameraman – Must submit wearing Business Attire

* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “NEWS CREW” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtras@gmail.com

(HOSPITAL PATIENTS)

* Seeking Men & Women ALL Shapes/Sizes/Ethnicities to portray Hospital Patients

* All Ethnicities 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “PATIENTS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: Police)

* Clean Cut Men & Women to portray Cops – Police/Military experience a plus!

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older —- MUST HAVE BLACK BOOTS

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “POLICE” in subject line