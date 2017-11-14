Former Candidate For Atlanta Mayor Throws Support to Keisha Lance Bottoms

When asked what has to happen to turn former rivals into supporters, Keisha Lance Bottoms said “it really is about making sure we get our message out to people across this city.” The message has gotten to Kwanza Hall, who today, endorsed Bottoms as the 60th mayor of Atlanta. According to the former candidate for Mayor of Atlanta, Hall says that he and wife Natalie (a Fulton County Commission runoff candidate) “are putting the full force of our family and our teams behind Keisha Lance Bottoms to be the mayor of our city.” Though Bottoms received more votes than fellow candidate Mary Norwood in the November 7th election, neither had a majority of the vote, and will face each other in the runoff to be held December 5th. Hall says this is definitely the year of the woman. “Women bested us by far” which he laments “says a lot about where the electorate is.” Hall adding, “to see women rise to the top was a great experience.”

NOTE: Mary Norwood has been requested to participate in interviews about the December 5th runoff election.