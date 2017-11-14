Colin Kaepernick, ‘The Man Who Became A Movement’: The Ryan Report

Colin Kaepernick‘s impact is spreading as wide as that now signature afro.

“The Man Who Became A Movement” – as Ryan Cameron deemed him in today’s Ryan Report – just lent his voice to the growing protest against Meek Mill‘s two-year sentence for probation violations.

“Sadly there are Black folks going through the same radicalized injustice(s) within the justice system that Meek Mill has experienced for over a decade EVERY SINGLE DAY,” he tweeted. “This requires more than just gradual reform in laws — It requires a swift overhaul.”

Seemingly every night Jay-Z takes the stage on his 4:44 Tour, he uses it as a platform to reclaim the narrative as to why Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem before the quarterback’s NFL team took the field.

(“It’s not about the flag,” he told a Miami audience over the weekend. “It’s about justice. It’s about injustice. And that’s not a black or white thing. It’s a human issue. Everybody should feel the same way).

And on newsstands now, GQ magazine has declared him Citizen of the Year: “He’s been vilified by millions and locked out of the NFL — all because he took a knee to protest police brutality,” the GQ editors explain in the cover article’s introduction. “But Colin Kaepernick’s determined stand puts him in rare company in sports history: Muhammad Ali, Jackie Robinson — athletes who risked everything to make a difference.”

It almost goes without saying – but Jarard J did: “His support is huge.”