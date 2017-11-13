Tiffany Haddish Makes History: The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
This “Girls Trip” just hit historic levels.

Tiffany Haddish was the first black female comic to host “Saturday Night Live” in its 43 seasons, and Ryan Cameron declared that “she OWNED that show [two nights ago]! [She] brought that energy that they needed.”

AND she also had some advice in tow for the seemingly ceaseless number of men being accused of sexual misconduct of late: “Listen, fellas – listen: OK, if you got your thang-thang out and she got all her clothes on, YOU’RE WRONG! You’re in the wrong.”

“She did a really good job,” added Wanda Smith, veteran comedian in her own right. “VERY proud of her.”

