[VIDEO] Gospel News: Google Turns To Gospel For New Commerical

Earlier this week, Google introduced a new way of catching the attention of viewers. To some it may seem odd, but overall it worked out. That special word is CHURCH!!! Yes, that’s right, Google has gone to church with their latest commercial by sampling the gospel classic, “Jesus Can Work It Out”, by Dr. Charles G. Hayes and the Cosmopolitan Church of Prayer Choir.

Check out their commercial by clicking HERE, and let us know thoughts on how “Jesus Can Work It Out” for you!

Here is the original song from Dr. Charles G. Hayes and the Cosmopolitan Church.