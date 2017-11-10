Ramona DeBreaux’s Pumpkin Pie Cream Cheese French Toast with Wayfield Foods

By Ramona DeBreaux

There’s nothing quite like a sweet and decadent breakfast!  Since Fall is finally here, why not turn everything up a notch with some PUMPKIN!  Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what’s on sale…and remember…eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tablespoons Cream Cheese
  • 3 Tablespoons Canned Pumpkin (or Sweet Potatoes)
  • 1.5 Tablespoon Powdered Sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • 2 Tablespoons Butter
  • 8 OZ Vanilla Almond Milk
  • 3 Egg Yoks
  • 2 Tablespoons of Powdered Sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons of Ground Cinnamon
  • Dash of Allspice
  • 1 Teaspoon Ground Ginger

Directions:

  1. Combine cream cheese, pumpkin, powdered sugar, pumpkin pie spice and whip.
  2. Combine butter, almond milk, egg yolks, powdered sugar, cinnamon, all spice and ginger.
  3. Dip toast in batter and grill on a buttered griddle
  4. Cover in pumpkin cream cheese and powdered sugar
  5. Enjoy!

Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!

