Ramona DeBreaux’s Pumpkin Pie Cream Cheese French Toast with Wayfield Foods

Ingredients:
- 3 Tablespoons Cream Cheese
- 3 Tablespoons Canned Pumpkin (or Sweet Potatoes)
- 1.5 Tablespoon Powdered Sugar
- 2 Teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 2 Tablespoons Butter
- 8 OZ Vanilla Almond Milk
- 3 Egg Yoks
- 2 Tablespoons of Powdered Sugar
- 2 Teaspoons of Ground Cinnamon
- Dash of Allspice
- 1 Teaspoon Ground Ginger
Directions:
- Combine cream cheese, pumpkin, powdered sugar, pumpkin pie spice and whip.
- Combine butter, almond milk, egg yolks, powdered sugar, cinnamon, all spice and ginger.
- Dip toast in batter and grill on a buttered griddle
- Cover in pumpkin cream cheese and powdered sugar
- Enjoy!
