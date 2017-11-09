What Drake Has That Surely Every Woman Wants: The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: Drake, Jarard J, Miss Sophia, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

It’s hard to figure out where to start today’s Ryan Report.

It’s got an update on LeBron James and the hunter, and a surprising, interesting segment on Drake. But it’s who weighs in on that latter segment (and most of The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith and Jarard J) that is THE BIG SURPRISE: Miss Sophia!

As in, “When I talk/You talk/We talk/It’s Girrrrrrl Talk On V-1-0-th-th-th-th-th-th-th-th-THREE!

Yes, The Short Bus Crew reunited Thursday – but let’s get back to that segment…

Related: Drake Plays New Song, Promises Fans New Music is Coming Soon

So, as Ryan put it, Drake “does not have a woman, but he’s collecting things for the woman one day.”

“I’m a fan of Hermes Birkins,” the superstar rapper told The Hollywood Reporter. “There are very few things in this world – tangible things, anyway – that hold their value and sort of appreciate as the years go on.”

“I have a fairly vast collection of Hermes, to offer somebody, at some point in life.”

(OK – imagine the sound of an automobile coming to a screeching halt, right here).

“WHAT MAN COLLECTS BAGS?!” Wanda asked no one in particular.

“Drake!” Miss Sophia shot back. “And you know why he’s collecting them? For his girlfriend, Odell Beckham, Jr. .”

Ladies and gentlemen, you have just taken a ride with the Short Bus Crew. (And for more Miss Sophia, you can see her tonight at Negril Village).

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live