What Drake Has That Surely Every Woman Wants: The Ryan Report

It’s hard to figure out where to start today’s Ryan Report.

It’s got an update on LeBron James and the hunter, and a surprising, interesting segment on Drake. But it’s who weighs in on that latter segment (and most of The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith and Jarard J) that is THE BIG SURPRISE: Miss Sophia!

As in, “When I talk/You talk/We talk/It’s Girrrrrrl Talk On V-1-0-th-th-th-th-th-th-th-th-THREE!

Yes, The Short Bus Crew reunited Thursday – but let’s get back to that segment…

So, as Ryan put it, Drake “does not have a woman, but he’s collecting things for the woman one day.”

“I’m a fan of Hermes Birkins,” the superstar rapper told The Hollywood Reporter. “There are very few things in this world – tangible things, anyway – that hold their value and sort of appreciate as the years go on.”

“I have a fairly vast collection of Hermes, to offer somebody, at some point in life.”

(OK – imagine the sound of an automobile coming to a screeching halt, right here).

“WHAT MAN COLLECTS BAGS?!” Wanda asked no one in particular.

“Drake!” Miss Sophia shot back. “And you know why he’s collecting them? For his girlfriend, Odell Beckham, Jr. .”

Ladies and gentlemen, you have just taken a ride with the Short Bus Crew. (And for more Miss Sophia, you can see her tonight at Negril Village).