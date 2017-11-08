About That $5 Million Will And Jada Pinkett Smith Gave Tyrese…The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: jada pinkett smith, jada smith, Jarard J, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, tyrese, Wanda Smith, will smith

First Sean “Puff” “Puffy” “Puff Daddy” “Diddy” “P. Diddy” Combs goes back on that whole Brother Love thing, and now this.

According to TMZ, Tyrese‘s claim on social media that Hollywood power couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith gave the the actor/singer $5 million to stay off social media (and assist with his legal bills) was just that – another one of his curious claims of late, on social media.

“Is Tyrese punking us?” Ryan Cameron asked out loud in today’s Ryan Report.

“I’m starting to really get worried now,” added Wanda Smith, who has always offered up a positive take on Tyrese’s recent, emotional posts on his child custody battle. “Now I’m scared.”

“People play with the internet just to see what happens,” Ryan continued. “Wanda what is going on?!”

Well, even Wanda doesn’t know as she says Tyrese changed his number and she hasn’t tried to call. So guess we’ll all have to just keep our eye on his Instagram account. Tyrese wins.

