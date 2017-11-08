When Wendy Williams Is A Hot Topic (And She Doesn’t Even Bring It Up In Hot Topics) : Trending Topics

The last time this came up Wendy Williams basically silenced everyone with a flash of that finger-swallowing diamond where simple wedding rings usually reside.

But today, basically silence.

Unfortunately for the daytime talk show host the rumor mill is anything but, as – as Big Tigger reported today in Trending Topics – photographers have spotted her husband of nearly two decades picking up a woman he’s supposedly had a 10-year relationship with.

Making for a pretty unfortunate side-by-side layout including images of Williams “being dropped off in the same [red Bentley truck],” Tigger noted.