Remy Ma Drops ‘Wake Me Up’ Featuring Lil Kim

Remy Ma has teamed with Lil Kim for the new track, “Wake Me Up.”

Given that both rappers have had beef with Nicki Minaj, fans will no doubt read the lyrics as the latest in a series of disses. The lyrics don’t disappoint, which such barbed lines as “I’ll say it to your face, don’t gotta relay that s—/If Nick-ole a Kid-man, OJ that b—-!”

“I wanted to pay homage to Kim” Remy Ma said of the track during a Beats 1 interview (via Genius). “I feel like she is like the Madonna of the hip-hop world to me. Her style is iconic, and I wanted to show homage and pay homage to that, so when I called her, I told her, I’m like, ‘Listen, I want you on this record, but I just want you to be Kim. I want you to be the girl that was squatting down in a leopard thong, be that Kim.'”

“Wake Me Up” is taken from the just-announced upcoming Remy Ma album, 7 Winters & 6 Summers, which is set for an early 2018 release.

The album will be her first full-length solo album after spending time incarcerated in upstate New York and focuses on her life at large, according to a press release. The album “fearlessly tackles multiple subjects including love, marriage, self-care, motherhood, identity and freedom, told from Remy’s point of view.”

“Columbia Records is lucky to get to partner with Remy on this album,” shared Shawn “Tubby” Holiday, the SVP of A&R. “We could not be more proud to be her label home, and help provide a platform for the release of 7 Winters & 6 Summers. It is an incredible album detailing Remy’s story. She has so much to give her fans and this industry. Remy is a true hip hop Icon and we are beyond excited to share her music, and her vision, with the world.”

Check out the new collaborative track, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.