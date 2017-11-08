RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

Hosea Helps Thanksgiving Dinner Fundraiser

Filed Under: community page

49 years Hosea Helps has been giving back. Please give this season- will you help us, help others?

We have partnered with The People’s Station, V-103 to host a Food Drive to accept donations for our Thanksgiving Dinner. Please join us on Thursday, November 16, 2017 as we broadcast live from 6am to 8pm at the Glenwood Kroger located at 800 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.

We need the following items/services donated:

1. Someone to underwrite the cost of the shower/ hair washing trailers they are $4000 each (two are needed).

2. Sponsors are needed for the Children’s Christmas party at the Georgia World Congress Center (cost- $20,000).

14 lb turkeys (1,000 are needed)

#10 cans of Corn, green beans, yams, cranberry sauce

Boxes of premixed stuffing

Long grain rice bag or box parboiled

Any kind of toiletry items (deodorant, shampoo, conditioner)

 

For monetary donations call 404-373-5705

Visit 4hosea.org for more details.

 

Brought to you by 411 Pain and the Law Office of Kanner and Pintaluga. 

2017 sponsors Hosea Helps Thanksgiving Dinner Fundraiser

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live