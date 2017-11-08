Casting Call for Nov. 8 – 15….What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button: Follow @atlfilment
.Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(SOMALI VILLAGERS)
* Seeking Black Men & Women to portray “African/Somali villagers” 18 – 65yrs
* Shoots: Monday Nov. 13th
* Put “RUBBLE” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(SOMALI CHILDREN)
* Young Black Males & Females to portray Children in African/Somali village 8 – 15yrs
* Shoots: Monday Nov. 13th
* Put “PEBBLE” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(United Nations Delegates)
* Men & Women to portray Delegates of Foreign Nations (All Ethnicities) 18 – 65yrs
* Fittings: TBA….Shoots: Monday Nov. 20th
* Put “DELEGATION” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(REPORTERS / NEWS PEOPLE)
* Seeking Men & Women to portray Political Reporters (All Ethnicities) 18 – 55yrs
* Fittings: TBA….Shoots: Monday Nov. 20th
* Put “BREAKING NEWS” in subject line.
Tammy Smith Casting
“Ozark” (Netflix) OzarkExtras@TSCasting.com
* Seeking Men w/experience Working in Lumberyard and/or Driving Heavy equipment
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Lumberyard, or Heavy Equipment” in subject line.
Tammy Smith Casting
“Ozark” (Netflix) OzarkExtras@TSCasting.com
* Men & Women who own “Upscale Attire” —- Men w/Tuxedos // Women w/Gowns
* Please include in your submission – Pictures of you wearing your Tuxedos and Gowns
* All Ethnicities 30yrs & Older
* Put “Man in Tuxedo, or Women in Gown” in subject line.
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” November Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In Shape Black & Bi-Racial Men 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
CAB CASTING
“Misfits & Monsters” (TV) MisfitsMonsterExtras@gmail.com
(MILITARY – Fresh Faces)
* Clean Cut Caucasian Men to portray Soldiers – Military Exp. a Plus, but NOT necessary
* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY – Nov. 10th —– Ages: 21 – 60yrs
* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (Film) Macatl@CentralCasting.com
(FRESH FACES PLEASE)
* Seeking MEN to portray Military – Military experience a Plus, but NOT necessary.
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Military” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* LOTS of “Asian” Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Put “Asian Man or Women” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Trail By Fire” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* Men & Women to portray Guards and Prisoners (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Guard or Prisoner” in subject line
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com
* LOTS of Hispanic Men & Women for Multiple Upcoming scenes
* Shoots: TBA
* Put “Hispanic Man or Woman” in Subject line
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: NOW – November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Destination Casting
“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com
(NEIGHBORS)
* Seeking Men & Women ALL Shapes/Sizes/Ethnicities to portray Neighbors 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “NEIGHBOR” in subject line
Destination Casting
“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com
(NEWS CREW)
* Men & Women to portray Reporters/Cameraman – Must submit wearing Business Attire
* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “NEWS CREW” in subject line
Destination Casting
“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com
(COPS & MILITARY – Experience a Plus)
* Clean Cut Men & Women to portray Cops/Military – MUST HAVE BLACK BOOTS
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(HOSPITAL PATIENTS)
* Seeking Men & Women ALL Shapes/Sizes/Ethnicities to portray Hospital Patients
* All Ethnicities 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “PATIENTS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtrasCasting@gmail.com
* Men & Women to portray Reporters/Cameraman – Must submit wearing Business Attire
* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “NEWS CREW” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(Seeking: Police)
* Clean Cut Men & Women to portray Cops – Police/Military experience a plus!
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older —- MUST HAVE BLACK BOOTS
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“ANTIDOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(RESCUE ASIANS – Night Shoot)
* Clean Cut/Fit Asian Men/Women to portray Cops, EMT, Search/Rescue 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY NIGHT – Nov. 10th
* Put “RESCUE ASIAN” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“ANTIDOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(ASIAN FAMILY)
* Seeking ASIAN…Mom, Dad, and Kids (6yrs & Older) – REAL FAMILY
* Put “ASIAN FAMILY” in subject line