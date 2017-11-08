Casting Call for Nov. 8 – 15….What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Catrett & Associates Casting

“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(SOMALI VILLAGERS)

* Seeking Black Men & Women to portray “African/Somali villagers” 18 – 65yrs

* Shoots: Monday Nov. 13th

* Put “RUBBLE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(SOMALI CHILDREN)

* Young Black Males & Females to portray Children in African/Somali village 8 – 15yrs

* Shoots: Monday Nov. 13th

* Put “PEBBLE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(United Nations Delegates)

* Men & Women to portray Delegates of Foreign Nations (All Ethnicities) 18 – 65yrs

* Fittings: TBA….Shoots: Monday Nov. 20th

* Put “DELEGATION” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(REPORTERS / NEWS PEOPLE)

* Seeking Men & Women to portray Political Reporters (All Ethnicities) 18 – 55yrs

* Fittings: TBA….Shoots: Monday Nov. 20th

* Put “BREAKING NEWS” in subject line.

Tammy Smith Casting

“Ozark” (Netflix) OzarkExtras@TSCasting.com

* Seeking Men w/experience Working in Lumberyard and/or Driving Heavy equipment

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Lumberyard, or Heavy Equipment” in subject line.

Tammy Smith Casting

“Ozark” (Netflix) OzarkExtras@TSCasting.com

* Men & Women who own “Upscale Attire” —- Men w/Tuxedos // Women w/Gowns

* Please include in your submission – Pictures of you wearing your Tuxedos and Gowns

* All Ethnicities 30yrs & Older

* Put “Man in Tuxedo, or Women in Gown” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” November Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In Shape Black & Bi-Racial Men 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

CAB CASTING

“Misfits & Monsters” (TV) MisfitsMonsterExtras@gmail.com

(MILITARY – Fresh Faces)

* Clean Cut Caucasian Men to portray Soldiers – Military Exp. a Plus, but NOT necessary

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY – Nov. 10th —– Ages: 21 – 60yrs

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (Film) Macatl@CentralCasting.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* Seeking MEN to portray Military – Military experience a Plus, but NOT necessary.

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Military” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* LOTS of “Asian” Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Man or Women” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Trail By Fire” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* Men & Women to portray Guards and Prisoners (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Guard or Prisoner” in subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

* LOTS of Hispanic Men & Women for Multiple Upcoming scenes

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “Hispanic Man or Woman” in Subject line

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: NOW – November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(NEIGHBORS)

* Seeking Men & Women ALL Shapes/Sizes/Ethnicities to portray Neighbors 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “NEIGHBOR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(NEWS CREW)

* Men & Women to portray Reporters/Cameraman – Must submit wearing Business Attire

* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “NEWS CREW” in subject line

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(COPS & MILITARY – Experience a Plus)

* Clean Cut Men & Women to portray Cops/Military – MUST HAVE BLACK BOOTS

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(HOSPITAL PATIENTS)

* Seeking Men & Women ALL Shapes/Sizes/Ethnicities to portray Hospital Patients

* All Ethnicities 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “PATIENTS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtrasCasting@gmail.com

* Men & Women to portray Reporters/Cameraman – Must submit wearing Business Attire

* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “NEWS CREW” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(Seeking: Police)

* Clean Cut Men & Women to portray Cops – Police/Military experience a plus!

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older —- MUST HAVE BLACK BOOTS

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“ANTIDOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(RESCUE ASIANS – Night Shoot)

* Clean Cut/Fit Asian Men/Women to portray Cops, EMT, Search/Rescue 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY NIGHT – Nov. 10th

* Put “RESCUE ASIAN” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“ANTIDOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(ASIAN FAMILY)

* Seeking ASIAN…Mom, Dad, and Kids (6yrs & Older) – REAL FAMILY

* Put “ASIAN FAMILY” in subject line