Meek Mill Sentence ‘Unjust And Heavy-Handed,’ According To Jay-Z: Trending Topics

Meek Mill went into his hearing yesterday in the minus column, having been arrested for an altercation with airport employees and riding a dirt bike wrecklessly during the probationary period.

The plus, though, is charges have been dropped in both of those matters. Not to mention the assistant district attorney and probation both recommended that the 30-year-old rapper not return to jail.

But here’s where the question mark – for some – comes in, Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics: The judge still sentenced Mill to two to four years in state prison because “the arrests alone were violations.”

And if anything merited two question marks, at the least, its Mill’s attorney claiming the judge has a “longstanding vendetta” against him; pointing out an”odd incident” in which her honor supposedly asked the artist to remake Boyz II Men‘s “On Bended Knee” and “shout her out on the track.”

Jay-Z‘s verdict on the whole thing? The minimum two-year sentence is “unjust and heavy-handed.”

“We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”