Tyrese ‘Has Shared Something Else That’s Probably Gonna Have A Lot Of People Upset’: The Ryan Report

Please pay close attention to the next sentence in today’s Ryan Report.

“Tyrese went on social media and said that Will and Jada paid him $5 million to stay off social media.”

Did you get what Ryan Cameron just said?

Tyrese – who has been popular gossip fodder of late as he’s aired out what has been an apparently emotional child custody battle – just shared on social media that Hollywood power couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith gave the actor-singer $5 million to not be so public with his personal problems; and, as he put it, “keep us afloat.”

“It’s good to know there’s still some really nice people out there,” he added.

Mind you, this started off with the good Tyrese news that the child abuse case against him has reportedly been dismissed, along with the restraining order.

“We’re glad that Tyrese and Shayla will be able to move on,” Tyrese noted, “BUT he has shared something else that’s probably gonna have a lot of people upset.”

(And wait until you hear what “someone in the industry” told Wanda Smith Tyrese really needs! Watch the video at the top of this story).