TUESDAY IS ELECTION DAY WATCH WAOK and V-103's Atlanta Mayoral Forum| Get To Know The Candidates | WAOK's Robert Patillo's Take | Latest Polls | See A Sample Ballot | LISTEN

Tyrese ‘Has Shared Something Else That’s Probably Gonna Have A Lot Of People Upset’: The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: jada pinkett smith, jada smith, Jarard J, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, tyrese, Wanda Smith, will smith

Please pay close attention to the next sentence in today’s Ryan Report.

Tyrese went on social media and said that Will and Jada paid him $5 million to stay off social media.”

Did you get what Ryan Cameron just said?

Related: Tyrese Blacklash (Yes, BLACKlash)

Tyrese – who has been popular gossip fodder of late as he’s aired out what has been an apparently emotional child custody battle – just shared on social media that Hollywood power couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith gave the actor-singer $5 million to not be so public with his personal problems; and, as he put it, “keep us afloat.”

“It’s good to know there’s still some really nice people out there,” he added.

Mind you, this started off with the good Tyrese news that the child abuse case against him has reportedly been dismissed, along with the restraining order.

“We’re glad that Tyrese and Shayla will be able to move on,” Tyrese noted, “BUT he has shared something else that’s probably gonna have a lot of people upset.”

(And wait until you hear what “someone in the industry” told Wanda Smith Tyrese really needs! Watch the video at the top of this story).

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live