Tyrese Blacklash (Yes, BLACKlash): The Ryan Report

Like Wendy Williams‘ now-infamous collapse on live television, Tyrese’s teary and very emotional plea online regarding his child custody issues went from serious to funny on social media in about as many seconds as it takes to compose something and hit “send.”

Comedians Gary Owen, Faizon Love and Michael Blackson were part of the peanut gallery, but it was Blackson’s post that Ryan Cameron pointed out in today’s Ryan Report – AND Tyrese responded directly to…

“After watching your video,” Blackson said, “you are no longer considered dark skin. You did some really redbone [expletive].” He goes on to joke that he and Akon, Don Cheadle, Gucci Mane and Wesley Snipes got together and decided to “trade” Tyrese for Drake and Steph Curry.

Then – somewhat surprisingly – the movie star/singer “takes the high road,” Jarard J says. “Which I think is very awesome.”

“To be honest with you man, I needed this,” Tyrese said. “So get it out of your system, pile up.”

“I will soon be on IG with my daughter sleep on my chest.”