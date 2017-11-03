Tamar Braxton’s Mother: ‘I Love Vince, But I Don’t Want Him To Kill My Child’ – Trending Topics

By Big Tigger
Tamar Braxton‘s mother may have just revealed the real reason behind her daughter filing for a divorce – and it’s an unsettling one.

TMZ caught up with Evelyn Braxton in the airport, to which she had this to say about her daughter’s estranged husband of almost nine years: “I don’t really have anything to say to Vince,” she began. “Only one thing: Keep his hands off of my child. Stop before he hurts her or kills her. I love Vince but I don’t want him to kill my child.”

There have long been rumors about Herbert abusing the R&B singer and reality show star – as well as being unfaithful – but as Big Tigger put it in today’s Trending Topics: “That brings a whole new level and texture to it.”

