Mother Of “Miracle Baby”: Access To Services Not Easy For Special-Needs Families

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), as many as half of all children with Cerebral Palsy have one or more seizures. Additionally, the NINDS states that children with both cerebral palsy and epilepsy are more likely to have intellectual disability. Libra Hicks says she’s had to “dig, fight, research, and read” to learn what’s necessary to help her special needs son. Hicks’ journey of advocacy and civic engagement began when her son Anthony, who she affectionately calls “Moo,” was diagnosed with epilepsy and cerebral palsy. She created the local non-profit Our Children’s Story in 2010 to educate and help other families in Georgia locate the resources they needed to raise their special needs family member(s). The organization is hosting its inaugural “Purple and Green Gala” honoring five leaders in the special needs community from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at Eventide Brewing, 1015 Grant St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315.