Wondering Aloud What’s Wrong With Wendy Williams: The Ryan Report

If Wendy Williams was gossiping about another celebrity doing what Wendy Williams did Wednesday, it would probably sound a lot like this highly speculative Ryan Report.

“It was scary to me,” Wanda Smith said after seeing the daytime talk show host crumple collapse as live cameras rolled.

“It looked like somebody who knew something was about to happen that they could not control,” Ryan Cameron continued, “and that they felt like the whole world was watching. Which we were.”

“First thing I thought when I saw it was, ‘Oh my God, she’s having a heart attack,’ ” Wanda continued.

“I thought she was having a stroke,” added Ryan.

And what about the other school of thought that it was all fake?

“A lot of people are saying that,” Jarard J weighed in. “Apparently she fell – but not really fell – like, she sat down.”

Well, Ryan said, “Wendy Williams Show” insiders have told renowned tabloid Page Six that some had become worried that “Wendy had become very thin recently,” possibly due to personal stress. (Including yet another, recent Williams-related Hot Topic that her husband was allegedly cheating).

Whatever the rumor, her representatives maintain that she was suffering from dehydration.

(Which apparently meant that it was not too serious to joke about – judging by Ryan’s behavior, below…)