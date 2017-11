WWE 2K18 is now out! Experience an all-new MyCareer experience! Work your way through the Performance Center, NXT and the WWE main roster, with a new free-roaming backstage area, and the freedom to choose your path like never before. Get in the action! Step into the ring and experience the most realistic WWE game to date! Listen in to win a new copy of WWE 2K18 with Greg Street from 6-10!