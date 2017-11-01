Casting Call for Nov. 1 – 8….What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Wyldside Media

(TV) Casting@wyldsidemedia.com

“Casting “FIRST-TIME” Expectant Parents”

(Must have a Due Date falling between December 2017 and March 2018)

* To be considered or nominate a couple send an email and write: “PREGNANCY” in the subject line to Casting@wyldsidemedia.com

* We’re looking for compelling stories about the unforgettable experience of becoming First-Time Parents

* – Was your pregnancy exciting but unexpected?

* – Are you expecting MULTIPLES for the first time?

* – Do you major life changes happening while going through your pregnancy?

* – Let us document your experience as you first become a parent.

* Include in your submission: Parent’s Names, Contact Info, Due Date

* ALSO…Tell us a bit about your life and pregnancy:

* FINALLY – Include 3 photos of yourself and your Partner/Co-Parent

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) BlackLightningExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(Fresh Faces Please)

* Men & Women who can “ROLLER-SKATE” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY – Nov. 3rd

* Put “Roller Skate” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” November Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES for This and Multiple Upcoming Projects)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: NOW – November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Rose Locke Casting

“ANTIDOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking: Male & Female CONTORTIONIST (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoot Dates: TBA

* Put “CONTORTIONIST” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“ANTIDOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(RESCUE ASIANS – Night Shoot)

* Clean Cut/Fit Asian Men/Women to portray Cops, EMT, Search/Rescue 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Friday Night – Nov. 10th

* Put “RESCUE ASIAN” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) CDCExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(Shoots in SAVANNAH, GA.)

* Seeking: A Real “Rake-Scrape or Calypso” Band….If Atlanta based – Travel Paid

* Also Need ASAP!!: “Classic Cars” 1987 & Older

* Shoots: TOMORROW/THURSDAY – Nov. 2ND

* Put “Calypso Band or Classic Car” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* LOTS of “Asian” Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Man or Women” in subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

(HIGH SCHOOL SCENE)

* Seeking: Young People 14 – 17yrs or 18yrs & Older who still look like HS Students….

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY Nov. 3rd

* Put “High School Scene” in Subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

(1970’s/80’s Scene)

* Seeking: Young People w/1970’s & 80’s look w/Long Hair, Afros, etc.

* Also: Need Running Cars from the 1970’s

* Shoots: Monday Nov. 6th

* Put “70’s/80’s Look & Car” in Subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“ATLANTA & VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* Seeking: Caucasian & Hispanic People for a Shopping Scene. Ages 20’s – 60’s

* Shoots: Monday Nov. 6th

* Put “SAVVY Shopper” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“ATLANTA & VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* Seeking: Hispanic & Black Families to be Shoppers at a Bargain Store! ALL AGES

* Please feel free to submit your entire family!

* Shoots: Monday Nov. 6th

* Put “FAMILY SHOPPER” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Cherryblue@CentralCasting.com

(Seeking LOCALS in the Savannah, Ga. area)

* LOTS of Local Savannah, Ga. Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* If you live in Atlanta or elsewhere you’re welcome to submit for this opportunity.

* Put “Savannah Man or Woman” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (Film) Macatl@CentralCasting.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* Men & Women to portray Military Soldiers & Law Enforcement personnel

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Military or Cops” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Beautiful Women w/a Hot Bombshell Body to portray “Sexy Vampires”

* All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “VAMPIRE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Mike Epps, Katt Williams)

* In shape, Athletically Built, HOT LOOKING MEN // All Ethnicities 18 – 40yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “HOT GUYS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Mike Epps, Katt Williams)

* Men & Women to portray Reporters & Cameramen // Must have Business Attire

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “NEWS CREW” in subject line

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Mike Epps, Katt Williams)

* Clean Cut Men & Women to portray Cops – Police/Military experience a plus!

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older —- MUST HAVE BLACK BOOTS

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Mike Epps, Katt Williams)

* Seeking: “DJ” – Must have DJ Experience & Equipment!

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “DJ” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SUPERSTITION” (SyFy-TV) SuperExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(Seeking: WICCANS)

* Men & Women w/GOTH & RETRO Look // Colored Hair, Piercings, etc.

* All Ethnicities 18 – 80yrs — Must have Open Availability

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “WICCAN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SUPERSTITION” (SyFy-TV) SuperExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(Seeking: INFERNALS)

* Men & Women w/VERY Interesting, Unique Facial and Body Features…

* The More Abnormal The Better – Think Undercover Zombies!

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

(All Ethnicities) 18 – 80yrs

* Put “INFERNAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtrasCasting@gmail.com

* Men & Women to portray Coffee Shop Patrons (All Ethnicities) 18 – 80yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “COFFEE SHOP” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(Seeking: ELDERLY MAN)

* Older Men – Grey or Balding a plus! All Ethnicities 65yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “ELDERLY MAN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(Seeking: Homeless Man)

* Man to portray a Homeless Man – Missing teeth, facial scars a plus!

* All Ethnicities 30 – 60yrs

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “HOMELESS MAN” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(Seeking: Police)

* Clean Cut Men & Women to portray Cops – Police/Military experience a plus!

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older —- MUST HAVE BLACK BOOTS

* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos

* Put “POLICE” in subject line