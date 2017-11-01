Casting Call for Nov. 1 – 8….What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Wyldside Media
(TV) Casting@wyldsidemedia.com
“Casting “FIRST-TIME” Expectant Parents”
(Must have a Due Date falling between December 2017 and March 2018)
* To be considered or nominate a couple send an email and write: “PREGNANCY” in the subject line to Casting@wyldsidemedia.com
* We’re looking for compelling stories about the unforgettable experience of becoming First-Time Parents
* – Was your pregnancy exciting but unexpected?
* – Are you expecting MULTIPLES for the first time?
* – Do you major life changes happening while going through your pregnancy?
* – Let us document your experience as you first become a parent.
* Include in your submission: Parent’s Names, Contact Info, Due Date
* ALSO…Tell us a bit about your life and pregnancy:
* FINALLY – Include 3 photos of yourself and your Partner/Co-Parent
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) BlackLightningExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(Fresh Faces Please)
* Men & Women who can “ROLLER-SKATE” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY – Nov. 3rd
* Put “Roller Skate” in subject line.
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” November Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com
(Seeking: FRESH FACES for This and Multiple Upcoming Projects)
* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: NOW – November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Rose Locke Casting
“ANTIDOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
* Seeking: Male & Female CONTORTIONIST (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoot Dates: TBA
* Put “CONTORTIONIST” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“ANTIDOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(RESCUE ASIANS – Night Shoot)
* Clean Cut/Fit Asian Men/Women to portray Cops, EMT, Search/Rescue 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Friday Night – Nov. 10th
* Put “RESCUE ASIAN” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“The Front Runner” (Film) CDCExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(Shoots in SAVANNAH, GA.)
* Seeking: A Real “Rake-Scrape or Calypso” Band….If Atlanta based – Travel Paid
* Also Need ASAP!!: “Classic Cars” 1987 & Older
* Shoots: TOMORROW/THURSDAY – Nov. 2ND
* Put “Calypso Band or Classic Car” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* LOTS of “Asian” Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Put “Asian Man or Women” in subject line
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com
(HIGH SCHOOL SCENE)
* Seeking: Young People 14 – 17yrs or 18yrs & Older who still look like HS Students….
* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY Nov. 3rd
* Put “High School Scene” in Subject line
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com
(1970’s/80’s Scene)
* Seeking: Young People w/1970’s & 80’s look w/Long Hair, Afros, etc.
* Also: Need Running Cars from the 1970’s
* Shoots: Monday Nov. 6th
* Put “70’s/80’s Look & Car” in Subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“ATLANTA & VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(FRESH FACES PLEASE)
* Seeking: Caucasian & Hispanic People for a Shopping Scene. Ages 20’s – 60’s
* Shoots: Monday Nov. 6th
* Put “SAVVY Shopper” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“ATLANTA & VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(FRESH FACES PLEASE)
* Seeking: Hispanic & Black Families to be Shoppers at a Bargain Store! ALL AGES
* Please feel free to submit your entire family!
* Shoots: Monday Nov. 6th
* Put “FAMILY SHOPPER” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Cherry Blue” (Film) Cherryblue@CentralCasting.com
(Seeking LOCALS in the Savannah, Ga. area)
* LOTS of Local Savannah, Ga. Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* If you live in Atlanta or elsewhere you’re welcome to submit for this opportunity.
* Put “Savannah Man or Woman” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (Film) Macatl@CentralCasting.com
(FRESH FACES PLEASE)
* Men & Women to portray Military Soldiers & Law Enforcement personnel
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Military or Cops” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Destination Casting
“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com
(Seeking: FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Beautiful Women w/a Hot Bombshell Body to portray “Sexy Vampires”
* All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “VAMPIRE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: Mike Epps, Katt Williams)
* In shape, Athletically Built, HOT LOOKING MEN // All Ethnicities 18 – 40yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “HOT GUYS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: Mike Epps, Katt Williams)
* Men & Women to portray Reporters & Cameramen // Must have Business Attire
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “NEWS CREW” in subject line
Destination Casting
“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: Mike Epps, Katt Williams)
* Clean Cut Men & Women to portray Cops – Police/Military experience a plus!
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older —- MUST HAVE BLACK BOOTS
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “POLICE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: Mike Epps, Katt Williams)
* Seeking: “DJ” – Must have DJ Experience & Equipment!
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “DJ” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SUPERSTITION” (SyFy-TV) SuperExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(Seeking: WICCANS)
* Men & Women w/GOTH & RETRO Look // Colored Hair, Piercings, etc.
* All Ethnicities 18 – 80yrs — Must have Open Availability
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “WICCAN” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SUPERSTITION” (SyFy-TV) SuperExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(Seeking: INFERNALS)
* Men & Women w/VERY Interesting, Unique Facial and Body Features…
* The More Abnormal The Better – Think Undercover Zombies!
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
(All Ethnicities) 18 – 80yrs
* Put “INFERNAL” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtrasCasting@gmail.com
* Men & Women to portray Coffee Shop Patrons (All Ethnicities) 18 – 80yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “COFFEE SHOP” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(Seeking: ELDERLY MAN)
* Older Men – Grey or Balding a plus! All Ethnicities 65yrs & Older
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “ELDERLY MAN” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(Seeking: Homeless Man)
* Man to portray a Homeless Man – Missing teeth, facial scars a plus!
* All Ethnicities 30 – 60yrs
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “HOMELESS MAN” in subject line
Destination Casting
“Down for Whatever” (TV) WhateverExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(Seeking: Police)
* Clean Cut Men & Women to portray Cops – Police/Military experience a plus!
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older —- MUST HAVE BLACK BOOTS
* SUBMIT: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 CURRENT photos
* Put “POLICE” in subject line