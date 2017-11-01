Love & Hip-Hop – The Real-Life Couplings Happening: Trending Topics

There was a time when it was monumental for a rapper to admit publicly that he had romantic feelings for someone. (Surely LL Cool J remembers).

But now, not only is “Love & Hip Hop” a popular reality television show brand, the phrase could summarize what’s happening everywhere you turn in today’s Trending Topics.

Related: Cardi B & Migos’ Offset Get Engaged

First, Big Tigger reminded us, Offset of Migos proposed to Cardi B. “Now rumors about wedding bells [are] not only ringing but have already rung for Big Sean and Jhene Aiko,” he said. Not just because the R&B singer just got a huge tattoo of the rapper on her arm, in a picture with Jermaine Dupri at a costume party he was spotted with a wedding band on his finger.

“If they [got] married and don’t want to you, FINE!” Tigger insisted.

“If Toni Braxton married Birdman and they don’t want to tell you, FINE! But if I found out, I’ll let you know.”

(Wait – what was that about Toni and Baby?!)