More ‘Damning, Crazy’ Testimony Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: Trending Topics

There’s just no easing into what the now-14-year-old accused Nicki Minaj‘s brother of doing, so Big Tigger got right into her “damning” testimony Monday on the stand.

It started one Saturday morning two years ago, she claimed, in the Long Island home of her mother and Jelani Maraj – Minaj’s brother. He asked his stepdaughter (at the time) to join him under the covers and started caressing her. And that’s when the molestation began, she told the court in the rape trial.

“He would call me his puppet, and say I had no say in what he did to me,” the teen continued; adding that Maraj tried to make her think the attacks were her fault, telling the then-11-year-old she was “sending him signals.”

“He had mentioned that I was brushing myself on him and I wanted it to happen.”

The 38-year-old faces 15 years to life if found guilty of the top charge against him.