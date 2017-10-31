Nicki Minaj Vs. Remy Ma AND Lil Kim: The Ryan Report

Cardi B may be the hot female rapper of the moment, but apparently it’s Nicki Minaj that still has Remy Ma boiling.

Now, not only does the artist born Reminisce Smith reportedly have a new, seven-figure deal with Columbia Records, and a new manager by the name of Vincent Herbert (yes, Tamar Braxton‘s recently-estranged husband) but she’s teamed up with hip-hop veteran Lil Kim on a new song taking yet another swing at Minaj.

Among the lyrics on “Wake Me Up”: “That crown/I’m gon take that [expletive]/Cause you a clown/And homie don’t play that [expletive].”

“We know Nicki’s not going to sit around and just let that happen,” Jarard J predicted in today’s Ryan Report.”So we’re gonna see how that works out.”