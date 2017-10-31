JAY-Z Set to Receive GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s time for JAY-Z to clear some space on his mantle.

The rapper is set to receive the GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons award at the annual Pre-GRAMMY Gala in New York this January “for his significant contributions to the music industry and his numerous philanthropic endeavors.”

He will receive the award on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at Sheraton New York Times Square, the evening preceding the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to honor JAY-Z with this year’s GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award. His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he’s made both in entertainment and beyond,” Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy said in a press statement. “JAY-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City and we couldn’t imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year’s GRAMMY Awards.”

“JAY-Z is a quintessential icon and I couldn’t be happier and more excited to share the evening with him,” said Clive Davis, co-host of the Pre-GRAMMY Gala. “What a night this will be!”

Past recipients of the award include Sir Richard Branson, Ahmet Ertegun, Berry Gordy, Debra L. Lee and Antonio “L.A.” Reid.