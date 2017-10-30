‘I Am Not Going To Remix ‘Sexual Healing’ For My Child!’: The Ryan Report

Tyrese reportedly checked himself into a Los Angeles hospital last Thursday because he was experiencing severe chest pains and dehydration, but it was two days later at Atlanta’s Philips Arena that some think he really appeared sick.

During a portion of the R&B Super Jam the actor-singer-rapper headlined with Monica, Joe, Total and Donnell Jones Saturday, Tyrese – who is going through a very public court battle with his first wife over their 10-year-old daughter – decided to “dedicate what I’m about to say to my baby.”

Then he started belting out a reworking of Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing” with his own hit, “Stay”: “I’ve been really trying, baby/Trying to hold back these feelings for so long/ And if you feel, like I feel, baby/Come on/Baby won’t you please Shayla.”

“I feel different than everybody who’s making comments, I’m sorry,” Jarard J interjected in today’s Ryan Report. “I feel different. You don’t know if maybe that was his daughter’s favorite song…”

“Boy you sound crazy,” Ryan Cameron shot back.

“No, I don’t think I sound crazy,” Jarard replied.

“You sound crazy thinking, ‘Let’s Get It On’ is somebody’s favorite – a 10-year-old’s favorite song, Jarard.

” ‘Let’s Get It On’ – it is the most sexual songs there is, by one of the most sexually-provocative singles of all time!”

“I am not going to remix ‘Sexual Healing’ for my child!”