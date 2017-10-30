Chrisette Michele Allegedly Misleading About Miscarriage: Trending Topics

By Big Tigger
As if admitting she had a miscarriage wasn’t revealing enough, Chrisette Michelle was apparently compelled to offer visual proof. Problem is, it may be not be proof it happened to her.

The R&B singer is being criticized for allegedly using someone else’s image when revealing that she had lost a child, Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics.

“Over the weekend she took to social media sharing multiple posts stating that she had had a miscarriage,
had been dropped from her label and had suicidal thoughts,” Tigger continued; and included among the posts an image of what appeared to be blood clots resulting from the miscarriage.

After doing so, however, some suggested that the image actually belonged to a woman who had posted it on a baby website three years ago.

Either way, Tigger concludes: “People, there is a such thing as too much sharing… Share your pain, maybe someone [can] grow from it. I don’t need the imagery; thank you.”

