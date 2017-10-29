Baby Denied Kidney Hospitalized, Congressmen Support Rally Tonight Outside Egleston

Congressmen John Lewis and Hank Johnson are among those calling for participation at a 7:30 p.m. rally tonight outside Egleston Children’s Hospital located at 1405 Clifton Rd NE in Atlanta. It’s in support for Baby A.J., the little boy who was denied his father’s kidney by Emory Hospital. According to Attorney Mawuli Davis, with the Davis-Bozeman Law Firm, the 2 year old was rushed to the hospital this morning for a peritonitis infection. According to Davis, “Baby A.J. continues to wait for Emory Hospital to move forward with the removal of his father’s kidney for a life-saving transplant.” The hospital changed its mind about the procedure because of a parole violation, saying the father, Anthony Dickerson, will be re-evaluated in January 2018. The child was born without kidneys. Citing patient confidentially, the hospital is not commenting, but indicated in a statement, “Guidelines for organ transplantation are designed to maximize the chance of success for organ recipients and minimize the risk for living donors.”

