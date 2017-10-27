‘The Real’ Story Behind Tamar & Vince’s Split: Trending Topics

Three days since Tamar Braxton filed for divorce from her husband of almost nine years, Vincent Herbert, reasons behind the split are being bandied about – and many involve “The Real.”

“They’re saying that Tamar was apparently or allegedly depressed after being fired from ‘The Real’ back in May (of 2016),” Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics. (Braxton was one of the co-stars of the daytime talk show, while Herbert – an established music executive – was a producer).

“Since the relationship was already on the rocks,” Tigger continued, “the sudden change in employment status made issues between the couple worse.”

Braxton reportedly moved out of their mansion (now on the market) three months ago; and is now making a home out of a $15,000 a month condo in Beverly Hills. All of which will supposedly play out in Season 5 of reality show “Tamar & Vince,” which returns Nov. 9.

“Which made me think was this all for TV in the first place?!” Tigger wondered aloud. “I don’t know. I wish them both well and I hope that everything works out for the best.”