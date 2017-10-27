Cardi B’s $5 Million Mixtape Problem: The Ryan Report

To borrow from her chart-topping single “Bodak Yellow,” the next “money move” Cardi B may be making is paying a guy seen between her legs at least $5 million.

Let us explain. As Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report, a model named Kevin Brophy is suing the reality show star turned real-life rapper because he believes the very suggestive cover of her “Gangsta [Expletive] Music Vol. 1” mixtape is him. And not only is he claiming he never posed for the photo, nor did he agree to have his likeness used, but he didn’t even know about it until a friend playfully brought it to his attention.

“Here’s why he’s really mad,” Ryan continues; “because his son – who’s in pre-k – keeps bringing it up!”

“Daddy,” Jarard J chimed in, laughing, “why you down there in the bushes, daddy?!”