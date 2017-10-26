Who’s On The Ballot On November 7

Early voting is underway for the November 7th Municipal Election. In this election voters will choose a new Mayor of Atlanta, President of the Atlanta City Council, several members of the Atlanta City Council and the Atlanta School Board and for Municipal Court Judge voters will be able to vote yes to keep the current judge in office or no to replace them.

In other jurisdictions in Fulton County voters will choose city council positions in Alpharetta, College Park, Hapeville and Sandy Springs, mayor and city council positions in East Point, Fairburn, Johns Creek, Milton, and Roswell. There is a special election on the ballot in Roswell to fill the unexpired term of Donald Horton who resigned to run for Mayor of Roswell. A special election is also on the ballot for 6th District State Senate seat held by Hunter Hill who resigned to run for Governor of Georgia, 39th District State Senate seat held by Vincent Fort who resigned to run for Mayor of Atlanta, State Representative of the 60th District because of the resignation of Keisha Waites who is running for Fulton County Commission Chairman at large seat vacated by John Eaves who is running for Mayor of Atlanta, Fulton County Commission 4 seat vacated by the death of Commissioner Joan Garner and in the City of Eastpoint a special question concerning noise from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.

In each county in Georgia municipal elections will be held on November 7.

It is up to each voter to know the candidates and what they stand for. Click the links below to see each Atlanta Mayoral candidates bio and campaign page.

John Eaves Bio

https://www.eavesforatlanta.com/

Kwanza Hall_Bio (1)

http://www.kwanzahall.com/

Peter Aman Bio

https://peteraman.com/

Mary Norwood Short Bio – 2017

https://marynorwood.com/

Michael Sterling BIO

http://www.michaelforatlanta.com/

Since the original posting Mr. Sterling has dropped out of the race for Mayor. He is now supporting Ceasar Mitchell.

Keisha Lance Bottoms Bio

http://keishalancebottoms.com/

Ceasar Mitchell Bio

https://ceasarformayor.com/

Vincent Fort bio

https://vincentfort.com/

Cathy Woolard Bio

https://www.cathyforatlanta.com/

Look closely at the Fulton and DeKalb County sample ballots which cover everyone running for office in Fulton and DeKalb County.

Remember your sample ballot will only show the offices you will vote for IN YOUR PARTICULAR DISTRICT.

Log onto the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of States website to find out who you will be voting for on election day.

Fulton Co Sample Ballot 10-31

November 7 DeKalb County General Municipal-Sample Ballots

Early voting ends on Friday, November 3.