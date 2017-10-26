THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Who’s On The Ballot On November 7

Filed Under: Atlanta City Council, Atlanta Mayor, atlanta mayor race, atlanta school board, election day, voting
(Photo by Frank Polich/Getty Images)

Early voting is underway for the November 7th Municipal Election. In this election voters will choose a new Mayor of Atlanta, President of the Atlanta City Council, several members of the Atlanta City Council and the Atlanta School Board and for Municipal Court Judge voters will be able to vote yes to keep the current judge in office or no to replace them.

In other jurisdictions in Fulton County voters will choose city council positions in Alpharetta,  College Park, Hapeville and Sandy Springs, mayor and city council positions in East Point, Fairburn, Johns Creek, Milton, and Roswell. There is a special election on the ballot in Roswell to fill the unexpired term of  Donald Horton who resigned to run for Mayor of Roswell.  A special election is also on the ballot for 6th District State Senate seat held by Hunter Hill who resigned to run for Governor of Georgia, 39th District State Senate seat held by Vincent Fort who resigned to run for Mayor of Atlanta, State Representative of the 60th District because of the resignation of Keisha Waites who is running for Fulton County Commission Chairman at large seat vacated by John Eaves who is running for Mayor of Atlanta, Fulton County Commission 4 seat vacated by the death of Commissioner Joan Garner and in the City of Eastpoint a special question concerning noise from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.

In each county in Georgia municipal elections will be held on November 7.

It is up to each voter to know the candidates and what they stand for. Click the links below to see each Atlanta Mayoral candidates bio and campaign page.

Whos On The Ballot On November 7

John Eaves Bio

https://www.eavesforatlanta.com/

kwanza headshot 1 Whos On The Ballot On November 7

Kwanza Hall_Bio (1)

http://www.kwanzahall.com/

peteraman headshot stripedtie Whos On The Ballot On November 7

Peter Aman Bio

https://peteraman.com/

norwood e1508794139156 Whos On The Ballot On November 7

Mary Norwood Short Bio – 2017

https://marynorwood.com/

michaelsterling Whos On The Ballot On November 7

Michael Sterling BIO

http://www.michaelforatlanta.com/

Since the original posting Mr. Sterling has dropped out of the race for Mayor. He is now supporting Ceasar Mitchell.

klb headshot e1508794253239 Whos On The Ballot On November 7

Keisha Lance Bottoms Bio

http://keishalancebottoms.com/

ceasar mitchell new pic Whos On The Ballot On November 7

Ceasar Mitchell Bio

https://ceasarformayor.com/

fort2010 Whos On The Ballot On November 7

Vincent Fort bio

https://vincentfort.com/

snap 2017 10 23 at 17 35 18 Whos On The Ballot On November 7

Cathy Woolard Bio

https://www.cathyforatlanta.com/

Look closely at the Fulton and DeKalb County sample ballots which cover everyone running for office in Fulton and DeKalb County.

Remember your sample ballot will only show the offices you will vote for IN YOUR PARTICULAR DISTRICT.

Log onto the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of States website to find out who you will be voting for on election day.

Fulton Co Sample Ballot 10-31

November 7 DeKalb County General Municipal-Sample Ballots

Early voting ends on Friday, November 3.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live