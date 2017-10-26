Why ‘People Are Very Upset’ About Ne-Yo’s Baby News: The Ryan Report

A happily married couple announces they’re expecting their second child, and you would think the general response would be, you know, “YEAH for them!”

Not the case with Ne-Yo.

As Ryan Cameron reminded us in today’s Ryan Report, “Twitter and social media remember everything.” Specifically when the mother of the R&B singer-songwriter’s first two children, Monyetta Shaw, said they had agreed that she would get her tubes tied and he would have a vasectomy following the second birth.

Well, Ryan continued, “she got her tubes tied. He did NOT have the vasectomy; and then called of their engagement. And then Petty Wap ensued.” (Meaning, the latest uprising on social media).

Funny thing is, Monyetta is NOT among the angry – at least according to what she posted: “Congratulations…Babies are such a blessing!!!!”

(Sooooo…why are people NOT involved in an uproar?)