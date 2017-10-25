Tyrese Has ‘GOT TO Calm All The Way Down’: The Ryan Report

At first blush this sounds like Father Of The Century material: Tyrese sent balloons, a fruit basket, a teddy bear and a card to his daughter’s elementary school; PLUS there was a plane outside flying a banner that read, “No Matter What, Daddy Loves You.”

But did you play close attention to the first three words of that banner? Hints that there might be something wrong, right?

Well it’s more than a hint. As Ryan Cameron said in a previous Ryan Report, the actor-singer is in the midst of a legal battle with his ex-wife about their daughter; in which she has alleged abuse and a court has relinquished visitation rights. So after all of this attention was recently showered on the 10-year-old, her mother filed a police report.

“To me it looks like that dude is really hurting for his little girl,” Jarard J noted. “Like, ‘I need my little girl to know that daddy love her.’ ”

“I’m gonna pray for this,” added Wanda Smith, “[because] Tyrese loves his daughter so much. And this is very hurtful for me to know that a great dad [is] going through something like this.”

“[There’s] no feeling like a daddy-daughter love,” Ryan continued. “And I know that, you know, this is a very ugly incident. I just think he’s got to calm all the way down. You’ve got to calm all the way down, bruh. Let this play out. Because you’re efforts – while they may be pure at heart – are gonna reflect on this.”