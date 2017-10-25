Tamar Braxton Divorcing Vincent Herbert: Trending Topics

A month away from their ninth anniversary (Nov. 27), Tamar Braxton has reportedly filed for divorce from music producer Vincent Herbert.

And come to think about it, it was just a day and a month ago that they both were at The Big Tigger Show, during which time the R&B singer/reality show star explained that “Bluebird of Happiness’ would be her last album, because she needed to focus on her marriage.

“Vince and I work very closely together,” Braxton said. “And so there’s a lot to be thankful for

and there’s a lot to argue about. So any way I can alleviate some of the pressure off of the situation,

I just gotta do.”

“Maybe there was a little bit more pressure than she alluded to,” Tigger said in today’s Trending Topics. “I wish them both well.”