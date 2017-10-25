Drake Celebrates 31st Birthday with ‘Re-Bar Mitzvah’ Party

By Hayden Wright

Drake celebrated his 31st birthday last night with a massive Re-Bar Mitzvah themed extravaganza in Los Angeles. The rapper teased the party with a throwback photo of his “bar mitzvah board,” featuring baby photos and signatures from guests. In Judaism, a Bar Mitzvah is a celebration that usually takes place when a boy turns 13 and celebrates the transition into manhood.

When night fell, Drake and his crew descended on the Poppy nightclub to recreate and do-over the auspicious occasion from his youth.

Guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Hailey Baldwin, Madison Beer, Jamie Foxx, Tobey Maguire and Kelly Rowland, reports Billboard. Folks at the party held solo cups labeled “Aubrey’s Re-Bar Mitzvah” and Drake uploaded a huge photo series to Instagram sharing the fun and revelry with his 38.1 million followers.

See photos from the night here:

My bar mitzvah board 😂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

@obobrien A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

@benjaminkickz A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

@murdabeatz_ @swaelee BIG RAGE A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Thanks Tom Ford for the icey jacket A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

⛪️ A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

🦂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT