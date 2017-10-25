Covington Warehouse Prepares Habitat For Humanity Storm Rebuild Kits

By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: Habitat for Humanity, hurricane maria

Covington, Georgia, just outside Atlanta, is where several dozen Habit for Humanity volunteers are assembling thousands of repair kits to help families in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico to begin making home repairs. The areas were recently devastated by hurricanes. The work taking place inside a warehouse at Li-Way Transfer and Storage, according to Habit spokesman Bryan Thomas “is part of the housing organization’s Habitat Hammers Back hurricane recovery initiative.”

puerto rico habitat 6 Covington Warehouse Prepares Habitat For Humanity Storm Rebuild Kits

Each shelter repair kit will include items such as heavy-duty tarpaulins for shelter, concrete nails, a hammer and leather gloves, among others. (Photo from Habitat for Humanity International)


Thomas says that each shelter repair kit includes items such as heavy-duty tarpaulins for shelter, concrete nails, a hammer and leather gloves, among others.

