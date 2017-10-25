Casting Call for Oct. 25th – Nov. 1st….What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button: Follow @atlfilment
.Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(FRESH FACES PLEASE)
* Seeking: Men of All Ethnicities to portray members of a BOMB SQUAD
* You will be wearing the Bomb Squad Defusing Uniform (think Hurt Locker) so you shouldn’t have any previous/current health issues.
* MUST be available for a fitting either Thursday Oct. 26th or Friday Oct. 27th
* Shoots: Monday Oct. 30th
* Put “DEFUSE” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(FRESH FACES PLEASE)
* Men &Women to portray Neighbors in a Funky Neighborhood 18 – 65yrs
* MUST be available for a fitting THIS WEEK
* Shoots: Monday Oct. 30th
* Put “RUBBERNECK” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com
(Seeking: FRESH FACES for This and Multiple Upcoming Projects)
* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“MacGyver” (Film) Macatl@CentralCasting.com
(FRESH FACES PLEASE)
* Men & Women to portray Military Soldiers & Law Enforcement personnel
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Military or Cops” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Cherry Blue” (Film) Cherryblue@CentralCasting.com
(Seeking LOCALS in the Savannah, Ga. area)
* Hispanic Men & Women // Scene is set in Buenos Aries, Argentina 18yrs & Older
* Must be available for both the fitting this wk. (Savannah) & Shoot: Oct. 30th & 31st
* Put “Buenos Aires” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) BlackLightningExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(Fresh Faces Please)
* Men & Women to portray “Bar Patrons” (All Ethnicities) 21 – 45yrs
* Shoots: TOMORROW – Thursday Oct, 26th
* Put “Bar Patron” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“The Front Runner” (Film) CDCExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* Men/Women of All Ethnicities – Available to work a 3-day booking 18yrs & Older
* MUST be available ALL 3 Days – beginning This Friday Oct. 27th, 30th, 31st
* Put “3-Day Booking” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* LOTS of “Asian” Men & Women 18yrs & Older
* Put “Asian Man or Women” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
* Seeking Asian & Hispanic “Infant Baby Girls/Boys” – Submit ASAP!!
* Shoots: Tomorrow – Thursday Oct. 26
* Put “INFANTS” in subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Originals” (TV) Mhc.originals@gmail.com
* Young People w/Unique features to portray “Werewolves & Vampires”
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Werewolf or Vampire” in Subject line
Destination Casting
“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com
(Seeking: FRESH FACES)
“CORE NEIGHBORS” – Will Work Multiple Dates
* Men/Women to portray “Neighbors” All Ethnicities 18yrs – Older
* Can submit your pictures w/your CAR and DOG (must be trained)!
* Include in your submission: 3 Current Pictures of CAR w/Color, Year, Make, Model
* Include in your submission: 3 Current Pictures of DOG w/Breed, Age,
* Put “CORE NEIGHBOR” in subject line
Destination Casting
“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com
(Seeking: FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Beautiful Women w/a Hot Bombshell Body to portray “Sexy Vampires”
* All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs
* Put “VAMPIRE” in subject line
Destination Casting
“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: Mike Epps, Katt Williams)
* Seeking: In Shape//Good Looking MEN (All Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs
* Put “HOT GUYS” in subject line
Destination Casting
“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: Mike Epps, Katt Williams)
“NEIGHBOR CARS”
* Old Beat Up Cars That Still Run – 1980’s & 1990’s Lincoln, Cadillac, Buick, etc.
* Include in your submission: 3 Current Pictures of CAR w/Color, Year, Make, Model
* Put “HOOD CAR” in subject line
Destination Casting
“SUPERSTITION” (TV) SuperExtrasCasting@gmail.com
* Seeking Men & Women to be Store Patrons w/Cars (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older
* Full Size Vehicles & SUVs ONLY! // NO RED or WHITE Vehicles
* Include in submission: 3 Current Pictures of CAR w/Color, Year, Make, Model
* Put “Patrons w/Cars” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: NOW – November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Rose Locke Casting
“ANTIDOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
* Seeking: Male & Female CONTORTIONIST (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoot Dates: TBA
* Put “CONTORTIONIST” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“ANTIDOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Seeking: FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women w/some Medical Experience (All Ethnicities) 20yrs & Older
* Shoots: Nov. 14th & 15th (in Riverdale)
* Put “ANTI MEDICAL” in subject line
Wyldside Media
“CASTING FIRST-TIME EXPECTANT PARENTS”
(Must have a due date falling between December 2017 and March 2018)
* To be considered or nominate a couple send an email and write: “PREGNANCY” in the subject line to Casting@wyldsidemedia.com
* We’re looking for compelling stories about the unforgettable experience of becoming First-Time Parents
* – Was your pregnancy exciting but unexpected?
* – Are you expecting MULTIPLES for the first time?
* – Do you major life changes happening while going through your pregnancy?
* – Let us document your experience as you first become a parent.
* Include in your submission: Parent’s Names, Contact Info, Due Date
* ALSO…Tell us a bit about your life and pregnancy:
* FINALLY – Include 3 photos of yourself and your Partner/Co-Parent