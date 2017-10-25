Casting Call for Oct. 25th – Nov. 1st….What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:

.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* Seeking: Men of All Ethnicities to portray members of a BOMB SQUAD

* You will be wearing the Bomb Squad Defusing Uniform (think Hurt Locker) so you shouldn’t have any previous/current health issues.

* MUST be available for a fitting either Thursday Oct. 26th or Friday Oct. 27th

* Shoots: Monday Oct. 30th

* Put “DEFUSE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* Men &Women to portray Neighbors in a Funky Neighborhood 18 – 65yrs

* MUST be available for a fitting THIS WEEK

* Shoots: Monday Oct. 30th

* Put “RUBBERNECK” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES for This and Multiple Upcoming Projects)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (Film) Macatl@CentralCasting.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* Men & Women to portray Military Soldiers & Law Enforcement personnel

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Military or Cops” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Cherryblue@CentralCasting.com

(Seeking LOCALS in the Savannah, Ga. area)

* Hispanic Men & Women // Scene is set in Buenos Aries, Argentina 18yrs & Older

* Must be available for both the fitting this wk. (Savannah) & Shoot: Oct. 30th & 31st

* Put “Buenos Aires” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) BlackLightningExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(Fresh Faces Please)

* Men & Women to portray “Bar Patrons” (All Ethnicities) 21 – 45yrs

* Shoots: TOMORROW – Thursday Oct, 26th

* Put “Bar Patron” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) CDCExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* Men/Women of All Ethnicities – Available to work a 3-day booking 18yrs & Older

* MUST be available ALL 3 Days – beginning This Friday Oct. 27th, 30th, 31st

* Put “3-Day Booking” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* LOTS of “Asian” Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Man or Women” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

* Seeking Asian & Hispanic “Infant Baby Girls/Boys” – Submit ASAP!!

* Shoots: Tomorrow – Thursday Oct. 26

* Put “INFANTS” in subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Originals” (TV) Mhc.originals@gmail.com

* Young People w/Unique features to portray “Werewolves & Vampires”

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Werewolf or Vampire” in Subject line

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES)

“CORE NEIGHBORS” – Will Work Multiple Dates

* Men/Women to portray “Neighbors” All Ethnicities 18yrs – Older

* Can submit your pictures w/your CAR and DOG (must be trained)!

* Include in your submission: 3 Current Pictures of CAR w/Color, Year, Make, Model

* Include in your submission: 3 Current Pictures of DOG w/Breed, Age,

* Put “CORE NEIGHBOR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Beautiful Women w/a Hot Bombshell Body to portray “Sexy Vampires”

* All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs

* Put “VAMPIRE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Mike Epps, Katt Williams)

* Seeking: In Shape//Good Looking MEN (All Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs

* Put “HOT GUYS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Mike Epps, Katt Williams)

“NEIGHBOR CARS”

* Old Beat Up Cars That Still Run – 1980’s & 1990’s Lincoln, Cadillac, Buick, etc.

* Include in your submission: 3 Current Pictures of CAR w/Color, Year, Make, Model

* Put “HOOD CAR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“SUPERSTITION” (TV) SuperExtrasCasting@gmail.com

* Seeking Men & Women to be Store Patrons w/Cars (All Ethnicities) 18yrs – Older

* Full Size Vehicles & SUVs ONLY! // NO RED or WHITE Vehicles

* Include in submission: 3 Current Pictures of CAR w/Color, Year, Make, Model

* Put “Patrons w/Cars” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: NOW – November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Rose Locke Casting

“ANTIDOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking: Male & Female CONTORTIONIST (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoot Dates: TBA

* Put “CONTORTIONIST” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“ANTIDOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/some Medical Experience (All Ethnicities) 20yrs & Older

* Shoots: Nov. 14th & 15th (in Riverdale)

* Put “ANTI MEDICAL” in subject line

Wyldside Media

“CASTING FIRST-TIME EXPECTANT PARENTS”

(Must have a due date falling between December 2017 and March 2018)

* To be considered or nominate a couple send an email and write: “PREGNANCY” in the subject line to Casting@wyldsidemedia.com

* We’re looking for compelling stories about the unforgettable experience of becoming First-Time Parents

* – Was your pregnancy exciting but unexpected?

* – Are you expecting MULTIPLES for the first time?

* – Do you major life changes happening while going through your pregnancy?

* – Let us document your experience as you first become a parent.

* Include in your submission: Parent’s Names, Contact Info, Due Date

* ALSO…Tell us a bit about your life and pregnancy:

* FINALLY – Include 3 photos of yourself and your Partner/Co-Parent