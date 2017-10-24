‘Pretty Damning Testimony’ Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: Trending Topics

As observers anticipated Nicki Minaj‘s testimony at her brother’s rape trial, it was a 10-year-old’s, yesterday, that is all the talk.

He said in Nassau County Supreme Court that he walked in on his sister allegedly being raped by Jelani Maraj. “The boy says his [then-11-year-old] sister’s pants were around her ankles and Maraj’s underwear were close to his knees,” Big Tigger reported.

The child went on to say that when Maraj found him he “slapped me in the face about 10 times,” and threatened that he would not see his mother again – who he was married to – if he told on Maraj.

“That is pretty damning testimony,” Tigger said of the case Minaj claims is a $25 million extortion plot gone awry. “I don’t know how they’re gonna get around that. I don’t know how you even coach a child to say that.

“But story developing. Innocent until proven guilty.”