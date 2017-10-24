The Difference Between Lupita Nyong’o And All Of Harvey Weinstein’s Other Accusers: The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
The number of women accusing onetime, longtime Hollywood power broker Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct ranging from assault to rape has hit 50 since allegations started surfacing just over two weeks, but the number of women he has officially, directly responded to is a grand total of one: Lupita Nyong’o.

While Weinstein has offered a blanket “whatever sex had was consensual” statement, when the Oscar winner (“12 Years A Slave“) offered her account of his inappropriateness in a New York Times op-ed, he replied says through his representative: “Mr. Weinstein has a different recollection of the events but believes Lupita is a brilliant actress and a major force of the industry,” Ryan Cameron reported from the statement. ” ‘Last year she sent a personal invitation to Mr. Weinstein to see her in a Broadway show, Eclipsed.’ ”

Ryan sums it all up this way: “Basically – all 50 of the white women [make accusations and] he ain’t got nothing to say.

“BUT THE SISTER…” he continues. “[It’s like Weinstein is saying], ‘Now I do a lot of things, but I ain’t doing that!”

