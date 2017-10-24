DeKalb Commission Okays Effort To Remove Confederate Monument In Decatur

By a vote of 6-1, members of the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners have approved a resolution which calls for the removal or relocation of a Confederate monument. But, before it can be removed, the county’s attorneys must first determine who it belongs to. Nancy Jester was the only commissioner voting against the resolution.



Decatur GA Confederate Monument Protest Sept. 10, 2017 (Photo: Hate Free Decatur by Erik Voss)

The 109-year-old monument, a 30-foot obelisk, sits in Decatur Square in front of the old county courthouse. Hate Free Decatur, along with the NAACP chapters of Beacon Hill and DeKalb, have held rallies and pushed for the removal of the monument.