Thousands Of Metro Atlantans Unite To Make Strides Against Breast Cancer

By Maria Boynton
According to the Atlanta-based American Cancer Society, excluding cancers of the skin, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women and is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women.

Angela Yamini is a 2-year survivor of Stage-3 breast cancer. She participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk held at SunTrust Park on Saturday,, Oct.
On Saturday, October 21, 2017, some 14,000 metro Atlanta residents participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at SunTrust Park in Marietta, GA. American Cancer Society’s Rachel Newcomer says the event was a moving example of passion in action. “Our Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk ensures no one faces breast cancer alone by bringing the community together, funding innovative breast cancer research, promoting education and risk reduction, and providing comprehensive patient support to those who need it most,” says Newcomer.
Nikki Lay (show with CBS Radio Atlanta’s Maria Boynton) says that she has lost 4 friends to breast cancer. She participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk held at SunTrust Park on Saturday,, Oct.
More than $715,000 was raised for Saturday’s event, with donations still being accepted at makingstrideswalk.org/atlanta.

CBS Radio Atlanta stations V-103 and WAOK are 2017 Making Strides Against Cancer of Atlanta/Cobb County media partners.

