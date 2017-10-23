Thousands Of Metro Atlantans Unite To Make Strides Against Breast Cancer

According to the Atlanta-based American Cancer Society, excluding cancers of the skin, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women and is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women.



On Saturday, October 21, 2017, some 14,000 metro Atlanta residents participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at SunTrust Park in Marietta, GA. American Cancer Society’s Rachel Newcomer says the event was a moving example of passion in action. “Our Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk ensures no one faces breast cancer alone by bringing the community together, funding innovative breast cancer research, promoting education and risk reduction, and providing comprehensive patient support to those who need it most,” says Newcomer.More than $715,000 was raised for Saturday’s event, with donations still being accepted at makingstrideswalk.org/atlanta

CBS Radio Atlanta stations V-103 and WAOK are 2017 Making Strides Against Cancer of Atlanta/Cobb County media partners.