THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Protestors Demand Answers In Stop Police Brutality March In Atlanta

By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: police-related shootings, stop police brutality march

Protests around the nation continue to target officer-involved shootings. A demonstration was held Sunday afternoon outside CNN headquarters in Atlanta, GA. It was part of the 4-day National Stop Police Brutality Weekend, October 19-22. Atlanta activist Gerald Griggs says the weekend “was a powerful show of support for the families of victims of police brutality.” Griggs goes on to say, “for the community to find true unity, we must address all forms of violence, including police brutality.”


The National Stop Police Brutality event was billed as “a weekend of honoring the families that lost loved ones to police brutality and senseless acts of violence.” Michael Brown’s father participated, along with the mother of Jamarion Robinson, and the mother of Nicholas Thomas, among others. The 3 African American men were shot to death by law enforcement. The weekend of protests and rallies, was hosted by the International Black Freedom Alliance.

More from Maria Boynton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live