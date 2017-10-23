Protestors Demand Answers In Stop Police Brutality March In Atlanta

Protests around the nation continue to target officer-involved shootings. A demonstration was held Sunday afternoon outside CNN headquarters in Atlanta, GA. It was part of the 4-day National Stop Police Brutality Weekend, October 19-22. Atlanta activist Gerald Griggs says the weekend “was a powerful show of support for the families of victims of police brutality.” Griggs goes on to say, “for the community to find true unity, we must address all forms of violence, including police brutality.”



Stop Police Brutality March Atlanta GA (Photo from @attorneygriggs)

The National Stop Police Brutality event was billed as “a weekend of honoring the families that lost loved ones to police brutality and senseless acts of violence.” Michael Brown’s father participated, along with the mother of Jamarion Robinson, and the mother of Nicholas Thomas, among others. The 3 African American men were shot to death by law enforcement. The weekend of protests and rallies, was hosted by the International Black Freedom Alliance.