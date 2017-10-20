THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE FROM THE AUC HOMECOMING Frank Ski, Emperor Searcy and their celebrity guest are broadcasting live from campus | LISTEN TO THE BIG TIGGER SHOW LIVE

National Stop Police Brutality Weekend In Atlanta

By Maria Boynton
National Stop Police Brutality Weekend is underway in Atlanta. Organizers Tory Russell and Yonasda Lonewolf say it aims “not only to mobililze, but to reenergize and organize our bases in ways than cannot only disrupt the criminal justice system but transform it.”
Schedule of activities:
Thursday-October 19: Troy Davis Park, 7pm kick off.
Friday-October 20: 6pm, West Hunter Street Baptist Church, Town Hall Meeting with activists, organizers,and families joining the families of Mike Brown Jr., Oscar Grant, Jamarion Robinson among many others “to create a space for love, fellowship and healing.”
Saturday-October 21: The Beloved Community Church, “Books and Breakfast”.
Sunday-October 22, 3pm, CNN Headquarters, “National Day of Resist”.

