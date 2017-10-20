Funeral Services Saturday For Toddlers Placed In Oven

Willie Watkins, owner and director of Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Inc., says he wants to give the family of 1-year-old Ja’Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke-Yaunte Penn “a befitting homegoing celebration” so that they can be remembered in a way “that will not be so mournful.” Watkins is donating his services for the funeral that will be held at 11:00am Saturday, October 21, 2017, at West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA. South View Cemetery is also donating the burial services.

Lamora Williams, mother of the toddler boys, is charged with two counts of murder. She is accused of putting the two, of her four, children inside an oven, and turning it on. Police say it happened sometime between 11:00pm on Thursday, October 12, and midnight the following day, inside their southwest Atlanta apartment.

A gofundme page, created by the boys’ father, Jameel Penn, has collected more than $3,000 of the $15,000 goal.