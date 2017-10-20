THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE FROM THE AUC HOMECOMING Frank Ski, Emperor Searcy and their celebrity guest are broadcasting live from campus | LISTEN TO THE BIG TIGGER SHOW LIVE

Bringing Down The Georgia Dome

By Maria Boynton
It was the inevitable. With the recently-opened $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium now the new home of the Atlanta Falcons, the 25 year-old Georgia Dome is about to become nothing more than rubble.

Traffic message signs across Atlanta have been displaying advisories about the street closures since Friday. So, starting at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, November 20, major intersections and several residential roads, will be closed. The Georgia Dome is scheduled for implosion at 7:30 that morning.
According to the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, the following roads and intersections will be closed until 11:00 a.m.:

•Andrew Young International Blvd from Phillips Drive to Centennial Pkwy NW
•Phillips Drive from Centennial Pkwy NW to Andrew Young International Blvd NW
•Magnum St NW from MLK Jr Drive to Marietta St NW
•Northside Drive from MLK Drive NW to Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
•Maple St NW from MLK Drive NW to Northside Drive NW
•Electric Ave NW from Maple St NW to Spencer St NW
•Postell Street NW from Maple St NW to Rhodes St NW
•Rhodes St NW from Electric Ave NW to Northside Drive NW
•Magnolia St NW from Electric St NW to Northside Drive NW
•Thurmond St NW from Electric Ave NW to Northside Drive NW

The demolition will be handled by the Adamo Group which is based in Detroit, Michigan.

