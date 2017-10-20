Atlanta Public Schools: Ready For “Homecoming” And Football Classic At MBS

By Maria Boynton
Atlanta Public Schools (APS) Superintendent Meria J. Carstarphen, delivers her annual State of the District Address at Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy today at 11:00 am. She’s issuing a call to all alumni, families, supporters and stakeholders to “Come Home to APS”. She’s also highlighting the “Battle at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” which takes place on Saturday, Oct.21, with five APS high schools battling it out at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. According to Carstarphen, the theme for this year’s State of the District event is “APS Homecoming,” as the district has “launched a concerted effort to encourage more involvement from alumni and community supporters, in order to help continue and sustain the improvements the district has made.”

