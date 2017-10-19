‘Neglectful And Disrespectful’ Rick Ross: The Ryan Report

Sounds like this could be quite the “Love & Hip Hop Miami” episode in the making.

The mother of one of Rick Ross‘s children – who’s set to co-star in that successful franchise’s latest spin-off – has gone on quite the social media tirade about what she describes as his absenteeism.

“Couldn’t get you to call your son last month and wish him a Happy Birthday,” Tia Kemp posted on Instagram. “But soon as you got the call about me appearing on [the show] you hit my phone this morning…How bout you go call lil wills orthodontist and Pay Dem People! His basketball tuition ain’t paid yet either.”

And yet, she notes that Ross has been advocating for Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled to get their just financial rewards from Birdman. [Insert Ross’s signature grunt here.]