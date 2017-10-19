Drake Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie

By Scott T. Sterling

Drake has shared a warm tribute to legendary Canadian artist, Gord Downie, of the band Tragically Hip.

Downie died this week at the age of 53 after battling brain cancer.

“Rest In Peace legend,” Drake shared on Instagram with a photo of him and Downie at an arena event. “So glad we got to meet and have this conversation. You will be forever treasured by this country and missed by the world.”

Drake ended the post with an image of the Canadian flag. See it below.